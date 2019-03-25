Entertainment News
Factbox: Apple launches 'News Plus' subscription service

Roger Rosner, Vice President of Applications for Apple, speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched ‘Apple News Plus’, a subscription-based service that gives access to 300 publications such as the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times, at a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook started with announcements on Apple News:

** ‘Apple News Plus’ will feature content from 300 magazines

** ‘Apple News Plus’ will cost $9.99 per month

** ‘Apple News Plus’ will feature content from National Geographic, People, Popular Science, Billboard and The New Yorker Magazines

**’Apple News Plus’ will contain articles from digital publishers the Skimm, Tech Crunch And Vox

