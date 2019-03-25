Factbox: Apple launches TV app, streaming and gaming service

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched streaming and video game services, looking to tap into 1.4 billion users of its gadgets to counter slowing demand for its iPhones.

Roger Rosner, Vice President of Applications for Apple, speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

At a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company also unveiled News Plus subscription service and a credit card.

Television:

** Apple unveils ‘all New’ TV app

** App to include streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and PlayStation Vue

** Will feature shows from HBO, Showtime and Starz in “Apple TV Channels”

** Users can buy or rent movies on Apple TV

** Apple TV app will be available as a software update in May, including Apple TV channels

** Apple TV app will be available on Macs as well as televisions from Sony, LG and Vizio and devices from Roku and Amazon FireTV

** Apple TV app To be available in more than 100 countries

** Apple TV+ will be an ad-free subscription service, on-demand with everything downloadable for offline viewing

** Apple TV+ comes out this fall but the company shared no details on pricing

Gaming:

** Launches “Apple Arcade” service with game developers

** “Apple Arcade” to work on mobile devices, desktop computers and TVs

** Apple working with Walt Disney Co, SEGA Games and Annapurna Interactive on new games

** Service to feature more than 100 new games exclusive to Apple’s mobile platform and subscription service

** Games can be accessed through tab in App Store and will work on iPad, Mac and Apple TV, also available for offline play

News Plus

** To feature content from 300 publications, including the National Geographic, the People, the Popular Science, the Billboard and The New Yorker

** Service to cost $9.99 per month

Apple Card

** Credit card to be approved in minutes and to be used with Apple Pay

** No international fees, no penalties and no signup fees

** Goldman Sachs to be issuing bank for the card and Master Card to manage payment processing

** Apple Pay to be available in more than 40 countries by end of the year