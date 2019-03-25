Factbox: Spielberg, Oprah to make shows for Apple's new streaming service

(Reuters) - Apple Inc unveiled an all new Apple TV app and a streaming service called Apple TV+ at an event on Monday at its California headquarters.
A number of celebrities, including director Steven Spielberg and actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, took stage to announce their shows on Apple TV+.
A drama series starring here Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston that looks at the lives of people working on a morning television show.
** REVIVAL OF STEVEN SPIELBERG’S “AMAZING STORIES”
Spielberg to make new episodes of the science fiction and horror anthology series that ran on NBC in the 1980s.
Kumail Nanjiani’s show focuses on stories of immigrants coming to the United States.
** A FANTASY SCI-FI EPIC STARRING JASON MOMOA, ALFRE WOODARD
The show poses questions about the fate of humanity if everyone lost their sight.
** SESAME STREET-THEMED SHOW FOR CHILDREN
New show with “Sesame Street” creators in which characters use computer coding skills to solve problems
** J.J. ABRAMS-PRODUCED LITTLE VOICE
Singer and actress Sara Bareilles is writing the music and starring in the J.J. Abrams-produced show, which explores the journey of a young musician “learning to find herself and her true voice”.
Oprah is working on two documentaries, one called “Toxic Labor” about workplace harassment and another multi-part series focusing on mental health.
Oprah is also working on a book club with Apple.
Other shows confirmed by Apple:
Plot of the story has not been disclosed.
** “ARE YOU SLEEPING?” - A MYSTERY SERIES
A drama featuring Octavia Spencer, based on a crime novel by Kathleen Barber.
** AN ANIMATED CARTOON MUSICAL CALLED “CENTRAL PARK”
The animated musical comedy is about a family of caretakers who end up saving the park and the world.
A half-hour comedy series that is set during American poet Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone.
** TIME BANDITS - A FANTASY SERIES
The potential series is an adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy film of the same name, about a young boy who joins a group of renegade time-traveling dwarves, Deadline reported.
** UNTITLED “CAPTAIN MARVEL” STAR BRIE LARSON’S CIA PROJECT
The new series looks at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, reported Variety.
** DEFENDING JACOB - STARRING CAPTAIN AMERICA CHRIS EVANS
This limited series is based on the novel of the same name and is about an assistant district attorney, who is investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy, according to Deadline.
** “FOR ALL MANKIND” - A SCI-FI SERIES
A space drama from producer Ronald Moore, according to Deadline.
A series featuring Jennifer Garner is based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein, reported Variety.
** FOUNDATION - A SCI-FI ADAPTATION
An adaptation of the iconic novel series from famed sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, Deadline reported. The book series follows a mathematician who predicts the collapse of humanity.
The sitcom comedy based on the lives of a diverse group of people who work together in a video game development studio, Variety reported.
** AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES “HOME” FROM THE DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER MATT TYRNAUER
The series will offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most extraordinary homes and feature interviews with people who built them, according to Variety.
Based on an Israeli series Nevelot, the show is about two elderly Vietnam vets whose lives are changed when a woman they both love is killed in a car accident, Deadline reported.
Apple has acquired the rights to the famous characters and the first series will be a science and math oriented short featuring Snoopy as an astronaut, according to Hollywood Reporter.
A feature film, directed by Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray, is about a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York, Variety reported.
Apple has acquired the rights to a TV series based on Nathaniel Rich’s 70-page New York Times Magazine story “Losing Earth”, New York Times reported.
Apple has acquired the rights to Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble’s documentary The Elephant Queen, Deadline reported.
An Irish animation about a young hunter who comes to Ireland with her father to destroy a pack of evil wolves, but instead befriends a wild native girl who runs with them, first reported by Bloomberg.
Apple has secured the rights to develop Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel, about four generations of a Korean immigrant family, into a series, reported Variety.
Apple has bought the rights to make an English-language version of the French original short-form series, according to Variety.
Apple has won the rights to develop the hit novel Shantaram as a drama series, reported Variety.
A drama series based on the early life and career of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, according to Variety.
Apple has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour run of the comedy show, which is an adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection by the same name, Variety reported.
According to Variety, Apple has ordered a whole season of a series without first shooting a pilot, but no other details are known about the show.
** Apple may offer cut-priced bundles with video offering - The Information reported bit.ly/2HzcSLW on Thursday.
