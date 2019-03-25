Factbox: Spielberg, Oprah to make shows for Apple's new streaming service

(Reuters) - Apple Inc unveiled an all new Apple TV app and a streaming service called Apple TV+ at an event on Monday at its California headquarters.

Director Steven Spielberg speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A number of celebrities, including director Steven Spielberg and actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, took stage to announce their shows on Apple TV+.

** THE MORNING SHOW SERIES

A drama series starring here Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston that looks at the lives of people working on a morning television show.

** REVIVAL OF STEVEN SPIELBERG’S “AMAZING STORIES”

Spielberg to make new episodes of the science fiction and horror anthology series that ran on NBC in the 1980s.

** AN ANTHOLOGY SERIES CALLED “LITTLE AMERICA”

Kumail Nanjiani’s show focuses on stories of immigrants coming to the United States.

** A FANTASY SCI-FI EPIC STARRING JASON MOMOA, ALFRE WOODARD

The show poses questions about the fate of humanity if everyone lost their sight.

** SESAME STREET-THEMED SHOW FOR CHILDREN

New show with “Sesame Street” creators in which characters use computer coding skills to solve problems

** J.J. ABRAMS-PRODUCED LITTLE VOICE

Singer and actress Sara Bareilles is writing the music and starring in the J.J. Abrams-produced show, which explores the journey of a young musician “learning to find herself and her true voice”.

** OPRAH WINFREY PARTNERSHIP

Oprah is working on two documentaries, one called “Toxic Labor” about workplace harassment and another multi-part series focusing on mental health.

Oprah is also working on a book club with Apple.

Other shows confirmed by Apple:

** A NEW THRILLER BY M NIGHT SHYAMALAN

Plot of the story has not been disclosed.

** “ARE YOU SLEEPING?” - A MYSTERY SERIES

A drama featuring Octavia Spencer, based on a crime novel by Kathleen Barber.

** AN ANIMATED CARTOON MUSICAL CALLED “CENTRAL PARK”

The animated musical comedy is about a family of caretakers who end up saving the park and the world.

** “DICKINSON”, AN EMILY DICKINSON COMEDY

A half-hour comedy series that is set during American poet Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone.

SHOWS REPORTED BY MEDIA:

** TIME BANDITS - A FANTASY SERIES

The potential series is an adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy film of the same name, about a young boy who joins a group of renegade time-traveling dwarves, Deadline reported.

** UNTITLED “CAPTAIN MARVEL” STAR BRIE LARSON’S CIA PROJECT

The new series looks at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, reported Variety.

** DEFENDING JACOB - STARRING CAPTAIN AMERICA CHRIS EVANS

This limited series is based on the novel of the same name and is about an assistant district attorney, who is investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy, according to Deadline.

** “FOR ALL MANKIND” - A SCI-FI SERIES

A space drama from producer Ronald Moore, according to Deadline.

** MY GLORY WAS I HAD SUCH FRIENDS

A series featuring Jennifer Garner is based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein, reported Variety.

** FOUNDATION - A SCI-FI ADAPTATION

An adaptation of the iconic novel series from famed sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, Deadline reported. The book series follows a mathematician who predicts the collapse of humanity.

** A COMEDY SHOW BY ROB MCELHENNEY AND CHARLIE DAY

The sitcom comedy based on the lives of a diverse group of people who work together in a video game development studio, Variety reported.

** AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES “HOME” FROM THE DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER MATT TYRNAUER

The series will offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most extraordinary homes and feature interviews with people who built them, according to Variety.

** UNTITLED RICHARD GERE SERIES

Based on an Israeli series Nevelot, the show is about two elderly Vietnam vets whose lives are changed when a woman they both love is killed in a car accident, Deadline reported.

** THE PEANUTS GANG

Apple has acquired the rights to the famous characters and the first series will be a science and math oriented short featuring Snoopy as an astronaut, according to Hollywood Reporter.

** ON THE ROCKS

A feature film, directed by Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray, is about a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York, Variety reported.

** LOSING EARTH

Apple has acquired the rights to a TV series based on Nathaniel Rich’s 70-page New York Times Magazine story “Losing Earth”, New York Times reported.

** THE ELEPHANT QUEEN

Apple has acquired the rights to Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble’s documentary The Elephant Queen, Deadline reported.

** WOLFWALKERS

An Irish animation about a young hunter who comes to Ireland with her father to destroy a pack of evil wolves, but instead befriends a wild native girl who runs with them, first reported by Bloomberg.

** PACHINKO

Apple has secured the rights to develop Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel, about four generations of a Korean immigrant family, into a series, reported Variety.

** CALLS

Apple has bought the rights to make an English-language version of the French original short-form series, according to Variety.

** SHANTARAM

Apple has won the rights to develop the hit novel Shantaram as a drama series, reported Variety.

** SWAGGER, A DRAMA SERIES BASED ON KEVIN DURANT

A drama series based on the early life and career of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, according to Variety.

** YOU THINK IT, I’LL SAY IT

Apple has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour run of the comedy show, which is an adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection by the same name, Variety reported.

** WHIPLASH DIRECTOR DAMIEN CHAZELLE DRAMA SERIES

According to Variety, Apple has ordered a whole season of a series without first shooting a pilot, but no other details are known about the show.

** Apple may offer cut-priced bundles with video offering - The Information reported on Thursday.