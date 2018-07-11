XMotors says employee did not pass along sensitive Apple info

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese-owned electric vehicle firm XMotors said on Wednesday that there is no indication that ex-Apple Inc (AAPL.O) worker Zhang Xiaolang ever communicated any sensitive information from Apple to XMotors.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is shown outside the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Zhang, who most recently worked for XMotors, was charged with stealing trade secrets from Apple by U.S. authorities on Monday.

XMotors said the firm had terminated Zhang and is supporting local authorities to gather more details of the case. It said the company was informed of the investigation in late June.

XMotors is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of China’s Xiaopeng Motors.