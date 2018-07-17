FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 17, 2018 / 1:08 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Ex-Apple employee pleads not guilty in trade secret case

Stephen Nellis

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Apple Inc employee pleaded not guilty on Monday after federal prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of stealing trade secrets.

Federal officials on July 12 indicted Xiaolang Zhang on a single count of trade secret theft, alleging that Zhang had stolen a 25-page blueprint for a circuit board designed to be used in an autonomous vehicle, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The formal indictment followed a filing by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent on July 10 describing the charge and Zhang’s arrest at a Silicon Valley airport before boarding a flight to China.

Zhang pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Monday in San Jose. He had been provisionally appointed a public defender, but has retained his own lawyer, Daniel Olmos.

Olmos declined to comment on the case. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California declined to comment beyond the indictment.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.