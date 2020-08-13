Apple to bundle ViacomCBS services on AppleTV+ at a discount

FILE PHOTO: The new Apple TV is displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Apple will begin selling a bundle of ViacomCBS services at a reduced price on its TV+ streaming service, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker will bundle CBS All Access and Showtime content for $9.99 per month. Separately, CBS All Access costs $9.99 and Showtime $10.99 per month on Apple TV+.

The bundle is the first of its kind on Apple TV+, which debuted in November with shows such as “Oprah’s Book Club” and Jennifer Aniston’s “The Morning Show”.

Bloomberg reported the news earlier on Thursday, adding that the bundle will be available starting Monday. (bloom.bg/33SnxLY)

ViacomCBS declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.