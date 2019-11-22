VirnetX patent win against Apple vacated by U.S. appeals court

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is displayed at an event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday set aside a jury’s calculation that Apple Inc should pay $503 million for infringing on patents owned by licensing firm VirnetX Holdings Corp, setting the stage for another potential trial in a decade-old legal battle.

In a partial victory for VirnetX, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left in place a Texas jury’s finding that Apple iPhones infringed two VirnetX patents relating to secure communications technology.

The court reversed the jury’s infringement finding on two other patents, however. Based on that ruling, the court sent the case back to a Texas judge for further proceedings.

The Texas judge must consider whether to hold a new damages-only trial or to recalculate damages without holding one, the appeals court said.