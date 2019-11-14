Applied Materials beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Applied Materials (AMAT.O) topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the chip gear maker’s semiconductor business benefited from higher demand for processor chips, sending shares up 4% in extended trading.

Revenue fell 0.1% to $3.75 billion for the quarter ended Oct. 27, but beat analysts’ estimates of $3.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $698 million, or 75 cents per share, from $757 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.