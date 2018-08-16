Applied Materials forecast current-quarter profit, revenue below estimates

(Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc, the world’s largest supplier of equipment used to make chips, forecast current-quarter profit and revenue below estimates on Thursday, sending its shares down 5 percent.

Applied Materials’ new corporate signage photo in Santa Clara, California, U.S. is shown in this image released on August 22, 2016. Courtesy Applied Materials/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit of between 92 cents and $1 per share, and net sales of between $3.85 billion and $4.15 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.17 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Officer Gary Dickerson said the company has seen some near-term adjustments in customer spending.

Applied Materials, whose results are seen as the bellwether for the chip industry, said sales in its semiconductor business rose 8.5 percent to $2.75 billion in the third quarter, slightly above FactSet estimates of $2.74 billion.

The company has been riding a surge in demand for data-storage thanks to an explosive growth in smartphones and also in cloud-based services.

Sales in its display business — which makes flat panel displays for televisions, PCs and smartphones — surged 80.7 percent to $741 million, above FactSet estimates of $722.1 million.

Net income rose to $1.17 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter ended July 29, from $925 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.20 per share.

Total net sales rose 19 percent to $4.47 billion.

Analysts on an average expected a profit of $1.17 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion.

The company’s shares were trading at $45.12.