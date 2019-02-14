Applied Materials second-quarter profit forecast misses estimates

(Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter profit and revenue below analysts’ estimates on Thursday, sending the chip gear maker’s shares down 1.2 percent in extended trading.

The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings between 62 and 70 cents per share and net sales in a range of $3.33 billion to $3.63 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 76 cents per share and sales of $3.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Applied Materials, whose results are seen as a bellwether for the chip industry, said sales in its semiconductor business which accounts for most of its revenue fell 20.5 percent to $2.27 billion in the reported quarter, beating FactSet estimates of $2.25 billion.

The company’s net income rose to $771 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 27, from $165 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 81 cents per share. Net sales fell to $3.75 billion from $4.21 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 79 cents per share on sales of $3.71 billion.

(The story was refiled to correct the fourth paragraph to add the dropped word “billion”)