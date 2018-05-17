FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 percent rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) reported a 28.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as the company benefited from chipmakers spending heavily to meet rising demand for memory from smartphone makers.

Net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.09 per share, in the second quarter ended April 29, from $824 million , or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The world’s largest supplier of chip-making equipment said net sales rose to $4.57 billion from $3.55 billion.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

