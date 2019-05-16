Technology News
May 16, 2019 / 8:13 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Chip gear maker Applied Materials' revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, easing some concerns about slowing semiconductor demand.

Net sales fell 22.7% to $3.54 billion, but were above analysts’ estimates of $3.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s adjusted net income fell to $660 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 28 from $1.24 billion, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

