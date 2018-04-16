FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
April 16, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Apricus mulling strategic options after FDA meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Apricus Biosciences Inc said on Monday it was considering strategic options after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told it to develop a new formula for its erectile dysfunction cream Vitaros.

The company said it did not have the money to develop a new version of the drug after the FDA requested two new late-stage studies to test a reformulated product. The FDA has rejected Vitaros twice in a decade.

“We have initiated discussions with interested parties for the U.S. Vitaros rights to enable its continued development and potential approval in exchange for financial terms commensurate with a development stage asset,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Pascoe said.

The company said its board determined it should evaluate strategic alternatives or other business combinations.

Vitaros is approved in several countries, but has been rejected by the FDA for safety concerns.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.