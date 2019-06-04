Aptiv says proposed Mexico tariffs to cost $17 million per month

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc said on Tuesday if the Trump administration levied a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, it would cost the company $17 million per month.

Speaking at an investor conference in Boston, company executives said Aptiv imports products worth a little over $3 billion a year from Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico in a bid to curb illegal immigration - a move that analysts say could cost automakers and suppliers as much as $23 billion.