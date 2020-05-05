Aptiv profit beats estimates despite fall in sales due to COVID-19 pandemic

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc (APTV.N) reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a relatively better performance in its signal and power components unit.

Aptiv, which counts General Motors Co (GM.N) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) among its biggest customers, withdrew its full-year outlook citing disruption in the automotive industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects global light vehicle production to fall between 20% and 30% in 2020, with expected decline in second quarter to be between 50% and 60%.

“The current economic environment remains highly uncertain and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are increasingly reducing visibility into when customers’ plants will be fully operational,” Aptiv said in a statement.

Sales in the signal and power components unit, which is Aptiv’s biggest business and makes connectors, wiring assemblies and electrical power and signal distribution systems for cars, fell about 9% to $2.33 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

Sales in the smaller advanced safety and user experience business, which makes automotive sensing and perception systems, declined about 12% to $902 million.

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv fell to $173 million, or 68 cents per share, from $273 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales declined about 10% to $3.23 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected Aptiv to report first-quarter profit of 35 cents per share on revenue of $3.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Aptiv’s organic revenue decline of just 7% in the first quarter is better than the 23% slump in global light vehicle production during the same period, J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a note.