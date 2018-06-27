Aquinox to stop development of bladder pain drug; shares slump

(Reuters) - Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it planned to stop developing its lead drug to treat bladder pain syndrome as it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial, sending its shares down 12.1 percent before the bell.
The treatment, rosiptor, failed to show statistically significantly reduction in bladder pain, the company said.
“We will be undertaking a thorough evaluation of our pipeline and other strategic options available to the company,” Chief Executive Officer David Main said in a statement.
Bladder pain syndrome, or interstitial cystitis, is a chronic condition characterized by bladder pressure, bladder pain and pelvic pain.
About 5.5 million adults in the United States suffer from symptoms consistent with bladder pain syndrome, the company said.
