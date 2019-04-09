Business News
April 9, 2019 / 7:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Demand for Aramco's bonds swells to over $85 billion: source

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has attracted orders in excess of $85 billion for its planned debut international bond, a source familiar with the matter said.

Aramco was expected to raise around $10 billion from the deal, which is split into six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 30 years. The bonds will be priced later on Tuesday.

Before the six-part deal was marketed on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said initial indications of interest for the paper were over $30 billion.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

