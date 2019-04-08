Business News
April 8, 2019 / 6:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Demand for Aramco's debut bonds at over $50 billion: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has received over $50 billion in bids for its debut international bond sale, which had been expected to be in the $10 billion region, sources familiar with the matter said.

The state-owned oil giant is marketing a U.S. dollar-denominated debt issue split into six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 30 years.

One of the sources said demand had gone up to $60 billion. That would be the highest order book value since a record issuance by Qatar last year, which attracted around $52 billion in orders.

Before opening the books earlier on Monday, the Aramco issue - which will be priced on Tuesday - had already attracted over $30 billion in demand, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below