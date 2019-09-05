Saudi ARAMCO signs MoU with China’s Zhejiang free trade zone

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi ARAMCO signed on Thursday a Memorandun of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Zhejiang free trade zone to facilitate its acquisition of 9 percent stake in Zhejiang integrated refinery and petrochemical complex, Aramco said in a statement.

The MoU was signed during a visit by Yuan Jiajun, governor of the Chinese province of Zhejiang, to Aramco’s headquarters in the Saudi city of Dhahran.

The MOU also included a long-term crude oil supply agreement and will allow ARAMCO to utilize Zhejiang Petrochemical’s large crude oil storage facility to serve its customers in Asia, according to the statement.