CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, agreed to supply Egyptian refineries with crude oil for another six months from July, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, speaks on the telephone during an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo, Egypt, October 29, 2015. Picture taken October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Aramco would supply 500,000 to one million barrels per month, it said.

The oil giant began supplying Egyptian refineries in January for an initial six months.