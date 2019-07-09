ARAMCO awards $18 billion in contracts to boost output capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has awarded 34 contracts with a total value of $18 billion for engineering, procurement and construction projects at its Marjan and Berri oil fields, a statement from the company said.
ARAMCO plans to boost production capacity at the two fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day of gas, according to the statement.
The company’s maximum sustained oil output capacity is currently 12 million barrels per day, the statement added.
Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Jan Harvey