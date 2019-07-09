ARAMCO awards $18 billion in contracts to boost output capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has awarded 34 contracts with a total value of $18 billion for engineering, procurement and construction projects at its Marjan and Berri oil fields, a statement from the company said.

ARAMCO plans to boost production capacity at the two fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day of gas, according to the statement.

The company’s maximum sustained oil output capacity is currently 12 million barrels per day, the statement added.