Commodities
September 5, 2019 / 1:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia ups October OSP to Asia to premium of $2.30

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price (OSP) for Arab light crude oil to Asia for October to a premium of $2.30 to the Oman/Dubai average, up 60 cents a barrel from September, the company said in a statement.

It raised the October OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a premium of $2.95 per barrel versus ASCI, up 10 cents from September.

Aramco lowered its OSP on Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a premium of $1.25 per barrel to Ice Brent, down $1.20 cents from September.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below