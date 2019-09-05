Saudi Arabia ups October OSP to Asia to premium of $2.30

FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price (OSP) for Arab light crude oil to Asia for October to a premium of $2.30 to the Oman/Dubai average, up 60 cents a barrel from September, the company said in a statement.

It raised the October OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a premium of $2.95 per barrel versus ASCI, up 10 cents from September.

Aramco lowered its OSP on Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a premium of $1.25 per barrel to Ice Brent, down $1.20 cents from September.