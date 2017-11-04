FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco to push back shutdown at Ras Tanura refinery
November 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 2 hours

Saudi Aramco to push back shutdown at Ras Tanura refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is expected to shut down its condensate splitter at its Ras Tanura refinery by the end of November for a month for planned maintenance work, two industry sources said, later than originally planned.

The splitter was due to be shut for maintenance in October for 30 days, sources had told Reuters.

“The shutdown has been pushed back to the very end of November until the end of December,” said one of the sources; without providing further details on the delay.

A second source said the unit would be taken offline from Nov. 26 until Jan. 8.

Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery with a

capacity of 550,000 barrels per day.

Aramco did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Ros Russell

