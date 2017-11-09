Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 billion oil, gas deals

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth $4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/File Photo

The companies are Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy’s Saipem, China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott, Jacobs Engineering and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company’s headquarters in Dhahran.