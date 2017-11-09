FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 billion oil, gas deals
November 9, 2017

Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 billion oil, gas deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth $4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

Oil tanks seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/File Photo

The companies are Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy’s Saipem, China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott, Jacobs Engineering and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company’s headquarters in Dhahran.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
