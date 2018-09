DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco and Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia signed a technical memorandum of understanding, the energy company said in a statement on its website.

An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. Picture taken May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The agreement is part of Saudi Aramco’s Digital Transformation Program, and covers areas including analytics and three-dimensional asset virtualization, power management systems and integrated manufacturing operations management, it said