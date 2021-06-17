French second-hand car group Aramis prices IPO at bottom of range

PARIS (Reuters) - French second-hand car group Aramis, which is majority-owned by Stellantis, said on Thursday it had set a final price of 23 euros per share for its stock market debut, valuing the group at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.26 billion).

Aramis, which operates CarSupermarket in Britain and is present in Belgium, France and Spain, had previously given an indicated price range of between 23 and 28 euros per share for its Initial Public Offering.

It has raised 388 million euros through the IPO, an amount that may be increased to 446 milion euros, in the case of a full exercise of the over-allotment option granted by the founders of the company, the statement said.

Aramis, which starts trading on June 18 in Paris, joins digital music group Believe and several other French firms in testing investor appetite amid signs of some market fatigue following a flurry of IPOs this year.

The market for second hand cars has been very strong, which analysts have in part linked to a semiconductor shortage that has affected new car production.

Earlier this month, French car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) scrapped its Paris initial public offering, citing unfavourable market conditions.