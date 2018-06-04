FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 4, 2018 / 6:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Abraaj says secured creditors expected to imminently conclude standstill on debt obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj said on Monday its secured creditors are expected to “imminently conclude” a standstill on its debt obligations.

The standstill will provide Abraaj the ability to meet its obligations in an “orderly fashion”, it said in a statement after meeting with lenders, shareholders and other parties to discuss the restructuring of the firm.

Abraaj is facing an investigation by some of its investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank’s lending arm - the International Finance Corporation - over how the firm used some of their money in a $1 billion healthcare fund. Abraaj has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Tom Arnold and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.