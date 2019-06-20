ARC Resources cuts 2019 capital expenditure budget to C$700 million

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer ARC Resources said on Thursday it has cut its 2019 capital expenditure budget by C$75 million to C$700 million ($530.46 million) due to the postponement of the Attachie West Phase I gas processing and liquids-handling facility.

The company said the project will be deferred by at least a year from the originally planned on-stream date of mid-year 2021.

The company also said it expects 2020 capital expenditure to be in the range of C$550 million to C$625 million.