Commodities
June 20, 2019 / 8:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

ARC Resources cuts 2019 capital expenditure budget to C$700 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer ARC Resources said on Thursday it has cut its 2019 capital expenditure budget by C$75 million to C$700 million ($530.46 million) due to the postponement of the Attachie West Phase I gas processing and liquids-handling facility.

The company said the project will be deferred by at least a year from the originally planned on-stream date of mid-year 2021.

The company also said it expects 2020 capital expenditure to be in the range of C$550 million to C$625 million.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
