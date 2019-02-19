Commodities
February 19, 2019 / 5:11 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

No injuries from explosion at ArcelorMittal plant in Mexico: company

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An explosion at slag tanks at ArcelorMitall’s steel plant in Lazaro Cardenas in western Mexico on Tuesday caused no injuries, the world’s biggest steel-making said in a statement.

“There was a thermal reaction in our slag pools, which produced a roar that was perceived by the city, without causing harm to people,” the company’s Mexican unit said in a tweet.

Video footage published Mexican media showed an explosion and large flames reportedly at the site.

Reporting by Delphine Schrank; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

