ArcelorMittal says Brazil town evacuated after more rigid dam inspection

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Miner ArcelorMittal said in a written statement on Friday that it evacuated a Brazilian town of about 200 inhabitants near one of its dams in Minas Gerais state after conducting more rigorous inspections of the structure.

The company’s decision came in the wake of a Vale SA dam burst last month in Minas Gerais that killed an estimated 300 people, Brazil’s deadliest ever mining disaster. Arcelor Mittal said the dam has been inactive since 2012.