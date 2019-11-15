Italian union says ArcelorMittal will quit Ilva steel plant on Dec. 4

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s FIM-CISL union said on Friday that ArcelorMittal had confirmed it would hand over the troubled Ilva steel plant to state-appointed administrators on Dec. 4 and had already begun winding down operations.

“The latest statement from ArcelorMittal today confirms what the union has said for weeks,” FIM-CISL secretary general Marco Bentivogli said in a statement.

“It is clear that if the Ilva special administration does not take on all staff quickly on Dec. 4, the situation will become even more serious,” he said.

No comment was immediately available from ArcelorMittal.