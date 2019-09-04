Italy ready to reinstate ArcelorMittal legal shield on Ilva plant

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new government plans to offer ArcelorMittal legal guarantees this week to ensure that it does not shut down the Ilva plant it bought last year, incoming Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Wednesday.

In late June, parliament revoked the legal immunity that ArcelorMittal received as part of its purchase of the heavily polluting steel plant, Europe’s largest, which it promised to bring up to required environmental standards.

Speaking to reporters shortly after being nominated as minister, Patuanelli said one of the first acts of the new government would be to reinstate the immunity, and it aimed to do so by Friday.