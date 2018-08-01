ArcelorMittal upbeat about second-half after strong quarter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal (MT.AS), the world’s largest producer of steel, reported on Wednesday better-than-expected core profit for the second quarter and said it believed market conditions would remain favorable for the remainder of 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Metal coils are unloaded from a train at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The company’s second-quarter core profit surged 45 percent to $3.073 billion from $2.112 billion a year ago. The core profit came in well above the $2.892 billion expected in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

“The outlook for the second half of the year is encouraging as we anticipate current favorable market conditions to continue, and are well-positioned to capitalize on this from our leadership position across many key markets,” Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said.

The group said it expected global apparent steel consumption, which excludes the impact of inventory changes, to increase by 2.0 to 3.0 percent in 2018, with growth in all markets.

This is an increase on the last outlook for global steel markets the group gave in May, when it expected growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

The upward revision was driven by a more positive market outlook in China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of steel, while the company slightly moderated its forecast of a rebound in Brazil ahead of presidential elections.

ArcelorMittal said its net debt decreased to $10.5 billion from $11.1 billion in March and added it expected to accelerate its progress towards its net debt target of $6 billion.