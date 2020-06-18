Business News
June 18, 2020 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

ArcelorMittal South Africa plans job cuts following pandemic hit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J) said on Thursday it plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a restructuring to cut costs and deal with excess capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which is Africa’s biggest steel producer and majority-owned by ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS), said it expects crude steel production to take some time to return to historical or planned levels for 2020.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
