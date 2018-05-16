FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 7:48 PM / in 2 hours

ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Global grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)feels it can manage its supply chain to adapt to China’s threatened tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans, Chief Financial Officer Ray Young said on Wednesday.

The Chicago-based company is confident the world’s two largest economies will “get through” the trade dispute, and sees an opportunity for China to import additional ethanol, Young said at the BMO Capital Markets 2018 Farm to Market Conference in New York.

Beijing has threatened tariffs on imports of U.S. products including soybeans, America’s top agricultural export to China, worth more than $12 billion last year.

Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

