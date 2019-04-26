ADM first-quarter profit falls on U.S. floods, severe weather conditions

FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, following floods and severe weather conditions that hit the U.S. Midwest earlier this year.

The company, which makes money trading, processing and transporting crops, such as corn, soybeans and wheat, has been looking to strengthen its core business and last month said it would seek voluntary early retirements of some North American employees and cut jobs as part of a restructuring effort.

Archer Daniels is the ‘A’ of the so-called “ABCD” quartet of global crop merchants, which also includes Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co.

“The first quarter proved more challenging than initially expected,” ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said, adding that impacts from severe weather in North America were on the high side of the company’s initial estimates.

ADM also said it plans to repurpose its corn wet mill in Marshall, Minnesota, to produce higher volumes of food and industrial-grade starches.

The company expects to lower its 2019 capital spending by 10 percent to between $800 million and $900 million.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $233 million, or 41 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $393 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $15.30 billion from $15.53 billion.