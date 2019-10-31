October 31, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Grain trader ADM's quarterly adjusted profit falls 17%

FILE PHOTO: The world's largest corn mill of global grain company Archer Daniels Midland is pictured in Decatur, Illinois, U.S., March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karl Plume/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) said on Thursday its quarterly adjusted profit fell 17%, hurt by weak earnings from its agriculture services business and low margins in the ethanol industry.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $431 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with $523 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.8% to $16.72 billion.

