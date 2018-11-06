Grains merchant ADM's profit beats estimates on oilseeds boost

FILE PHOTO: The world's largest corn mill of global grain company Archer Daniels Midland is pictured in Decatur, Illinois, U.S., March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karl Plume/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co’s (ADM.N) quarterly profit topped analysts’ estimates, driven by higher margins at its oilseeds crushing business.

Operating profits for ADM’s oilseeds business more than tripled to $349 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

As the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war makes it expensive for China to import soybeans from North America, lowered domestic prices of the commodity has helped boost the company’s processing margins for soymeal and oil.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $536 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $192 million, or 34 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 92 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 83 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $15.80 billion from $14.83 billion.