FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it would create a new business unit called Ag Services & Oilseeds, which will combine the U.S. grain merchant’s origination and oilseed business operations, effective July 1.

The new unit will be led by Greg Morris, former president of the oilseeds unit at ADM.