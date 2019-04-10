U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements, may cut jobs

FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it will seek voluntary early retirements by some North American employees and may eliminate individual jobs as part of a restructuring of specific areas.

The actions are needed to strengthen ADM’s core business and establish the company as a global leader in nutrition, according to a statement.

Chicago-based ADM makes money trading, processing and transporting crops, such as corn, soybeans and wheat. It competes against other merchants in the so-called ABCD group of traders, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co.

The voluntary retirements are among a range of actions ADM is taking to improve productivity, growth and service to customers between now and June 30, the company said. Spokeswoman Jackie Anderson, in response to a question from Reuters, said she was looking into how many employees were being targeted for retirement.

ADM will be “realigning our organization worldwide as we further streamline and standardize processes, implement new technologies, and eliminate overlap in roles and responsibilities,” Anderson said in a statement.

Chief Executive Juan Luciano told Reuters in January the company was pursuing growth in its nutrition business through smaller acquisitions and potential joint ventures in agricultural processing and other areas. He said the time was not right for “monster” acquisitions.

The company has been trying to sell two U.S. dry ethanol mills since 2016.

Last month, ADM said flooding and severe winter weather in the U.S. Midwest would reduce its first-quarter operating profit by $50 million to $60 million.

The company is due to report quarterly earnings on April 26.