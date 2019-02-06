Arconic Chairman John Plant takes additional role of CEO

(Reuters) - Arconic Inc said on Wednesday Chairman John Plant will also serve as the chief executive officer of the U.S. aluminum products maker, replacing former General Electric veteran Chip Blankenship, who assumed the role early last year.

Plant will serve as CEO for a period of one year, the company said, adding that it expects to provide an update on its portfolio review on Friday, when it announces its fourth-quarter results.

Arconic rejected a takeover approach by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC in January, saying the offer was not adequate.

The company also said Elmer Doty, a current director, will serve as chief operating officer.