FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 25, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Arconic weighs buyout approaches from private-equity firms: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aluminum products maker Arconic Inc is weighing takeover approaches from at least two private-equity groups, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares rose 13 percent to $21.75 in after-market trading.

Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group have made a joint approach to the aerospace-parts maker, while Apollo Global Management has also expressed interest, according to the report on.wsj.com/2NK2fVu.

The two competing groups have indicated a willingness to pay a per-share price in the mid-$20s, the Journal reported.

Arconic’s board plans to discuss the possibility of a sale at a meeting on Thursday, according to the report.

Arconic, which had a market value of $9.30 billion as Wednesday’s close, declined to comment.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.