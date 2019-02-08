Arconic plans to split its two core businesses

(Reuters) - Arconic Inc would split itself into two units - aircraft and power generation components unit and sheet and plate products division, and will spin off one of them at a later date, the U.S. aluminum products maker said on Friday.

The decision comes days after Chairman John Plant took over as chief executive officer in a surprise move, following Arconic’s rejection of a takeover bid by private equity firm Apollo Global Management last month.

The company’s biggest shareholder Elliott Management Corp has been trying to push Arconic for a sale, but potential legal liabilities from its smaller building and construction systems unit has put a question mark on the company’s valuation, causing the board to be split over possible offers.

“After a rigorous and comprehensive process...the board sees more shareholder value creation through a restructuring of the company,” Plant said in a statement, as Arconic reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

The company’s shares rose 2.6 percent to $18.15 in early trading.