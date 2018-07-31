Arconic to sell unit, posts higher-than-expected profit

(Reuters) - Aluminum products maker Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) said on Tuesday it would sell its building and construction systems unit, as it focuses on its aircraft parts business that helped the company post better-than-expected quarterly results.

The sale plan follows a six-month long review of its businesses and comes after reports last week that Arconic was weighing takeover approaches from at least two private-equity groups.

“We have initiated the sale process of our Building and Construction Systems business as the first outcome of our ongoing strategy review,” Arconic Chief Executive Officer Chip Blankenship said.

Arconic shares were up 2.5 percent at $21.39 in early trading on Tuesday

The building and construction systems unit is part of Arconic’s transportation and construction business and makes framing products for the construction industry.

Sales in the business, which also makes aluminum wheels for heavy-duty trucks, rose 11.5 percent. Sales in its engineered products business, which makes aircraft parts, increased 7.5 percent to $1.60 billion.

Sales in its global rolled products business, which makes parts for the aerospace and transportation markets, jumped 14.2 percent to $1.45 billion.

The company also said it would spend more than $100 million to expand its operations in Whitehall, Michigan, and Morristown, Tennessee, to meet higher demand for aircraft-engine components.

The company reaffirmed its 2018 forecast for revenue of $13.7 billion to $14.0 billion and adjusted profit of $1.17 to $1.27 per share.

Excluding one-time items, Arconic earned 37 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 29 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose to $3.57 billion from $3.26 billion, also beating estimates.