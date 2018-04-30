Metals maker Arconic cuts 2018 profit forecast

(Reuters) - Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) on Monday cut its 2018 profit and free cash flow forecasts, sending its shares down 4 percent in premarket trading.

The New York-based company lowered its full-year profit forecast range to $1.17 to $1.27 per share, from $1.45 to $1.55.

Arconic lowered its 2018 forecast for free cash flow - a measure of how much cash a business generates after accounting for capital expenditures - to about $250 million from $500 million.

The company said its sales rose 7.9 percent to $3.45 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Sales in its transportation and construction business, which makes products for heavy-duty trucks, jumped 17.8 percent to $537 million.

Net income attributable to the company was $143 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $322 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Arconic earned 34 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimates of 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.