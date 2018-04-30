Metals maker Arconic slashes forecasts, shares slide

(Reuters) - Aluminum products maker Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) slashed its 2018 forecasts for profit and free cash flow as higher prices of the metal squeezed profit margins across its businesses in the first quarter, sending its shares down 13 percent.

Aluminum prices have been sharply higher in the first quarter of the year compared with a year earlier, on the back of falling output in top producer China - where the government shut down some aluminum capacity.

New York-based Arconic, which makes aluminum products used in airplanes and trucks, lowered its full-year profit forecast to $1.17 to $1.27 per share, from $1.45 to $1.55, while halving its free cash flow estimate to $250 million.

Operating profit margins fell across the company’s three business units - rolled products, transportation and construction and engineered products.

Operating income, excluding special items, fell 11.5 percent to $345 million.

However, Arconic raised its revenue forecast to $13.7 billion to $14.0 billion for the year, from its previous forecast of $13.4 billion to $13.7 billion.

Sales rose 7.9 percent to $3.45 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $3.34 billion.

Net income attributable to the company was $143 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $322 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2jeZ370)

Excluding one-time items, Arconic earned 34 cents per share, also edging past analysts’ average estimate of 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.