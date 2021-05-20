Kremlin says Russia-U.S. talks a 'positive signal' for Putin-Biden summit

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that what it called constructive talks between Moscow’s and Washington’s top diplomats were a “positive signal” for holding a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Iceland on Wednesday. Both stressed their countries have serious differences, but can still find ways to work together.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks between Lavrov and Blinken would help Moscow decide on the possibility of holding a summit.

Peskov said Moscow would analyse the talks before Putin made any decision on meeting Biden.