FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia's Ardent Leisure slashes dividend after Dreamworld accident
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 23, 2017 / 1:31 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's Ardent Leisure slashes dividend after Dreamworld accident

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group (AAD.AX) forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.

The move sent its shares tumbling 4.7 percent to a six-week low.

Four people were killed in October on the river rapids ride at the park, Australia's biggest, on the Gold Coast tourist strip. Earnings and visitor numbers have fallen sharply since.

Ardent said in a statement that it now expects to pay a full-year dividend of 3.0 cents, compared to 12.5 cents last year.

The company forecast full-year core EBITDA - including earnings from its bowling alley business and divisions in the United States - in a range of A$73 million to A$75 million, an increase of 17-20 percent from the previous year.

Losses for its Australian theme parks division are not seen widening beyond the A$2 million to A$4 million already forecast and earnings from Main Event, its U.S. family entertainment business are forecast flat.

Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.